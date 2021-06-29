Eastbound Interstate 80 closure for bridge work this week

PLACER COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 motorists of a full closure of the eastbound lanes at Crystal Springs and Drum Forebay this week for bridge work.

I-80 eastbound will be closed to traffic nightly between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1 at Crystal Springs and Drum Forebay. All eastbound passenger and commercial vehicles will be detoured off the highway at the off-ramps and back on via the on-ramps during construction work. Motorists should expect slight travel delays in the area.

I-80 Bridge Rehabilitation Project Map.

Submitted by Caltrans

Crews are currently working to reconstruct the fully demolished bridge overcrossings at Crystal Springs and Drum Forebay. Work next week will include the installation of rebar cages that will form the structural bases for the future overcrossings.

The work is part of a $57 million project to replace four I-80 bridge overcrossings in Placer County: Crystal Springs, Baxter, Drum Forebay and Cisco Grove. The structures are being demolished and rebuilt due to cracking and spalling of the concrete decks and high corrosive chloride content in the deck surfaces. All overcrossings are being widened to include 8-foot shoulders, 6-foot sidewalks and will include ramps that comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

The project includes $3.48 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://www.rebuildingca.ca.gov .

Project construction began in April with intermittent lane closures and local detours occurring during the day and at night. Walsh Construction of Concord is the prime contractor. Project completion is expected in summer 2023.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3, on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3 and on the Caltrans District 3 website. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans