Easter egg hunts, events in Truckee-Tahoe

Alpine's annual Beacon & Eggs event returns where participants can learn the basics of avalanche awareness and proper beacon techniques while searching for Easter eggs.

Courtesy Palisades Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Easter is quickly approaching Truckee-Tahoe and community members all over are ready to celebrate.

For those looking to celebrate Easter with a Sunday service and an egg hunt can head over to Tahoe Forest Church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9, for a special service and an Easter egg hunt.

Children 5 and under and 6 and up can participate in two different hunts for over 3,000 eggs for free. Coffee and refreshments will also be provided for free.

The hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m. sharp.

“We are excited to offer this free event to the town in a space large enough to welcome the Tahoe community to hear the Easter message,” said lead pastor Terrence Sutton. “We know there are a lot of people visiting Truckee at this time, so we’re thrilled to offer a convent location for families to gather and celebrate the Easter holiday.”

In addition to the egg hunt and Sunday service, there will be a themed selfie photo booth available for guests to use.

To find more fun events to head to this holiday season, check out list below.

Beacon & Eggs at Palisades Tahoe

Join the Alpine Patrol team at Palisades Tahoe for Beacon & Eggs on Easter morning beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9.

This free event will see competitors work individually or in teams of up to four to locate avalanche beacons buried in a one-acre area.

Competitors can redeem a found beacon for prizes, including gift certificates, gear, and a 2023/24 Palisades Tahoe season pass.

Registration will be happening until 11:30 a.m. at the top of Subway chai, and the beacon search will begin at noon.

Guests should bring their own avalanche beacon, probe, and shovel.

Sierra Avalanche Center will have a booth at the event and the Alpine Avalanche Rescue Foundation dogs and handlers will be there for a dog search demonstration.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/beacon-and-eggs .

Palisades Golden Egg Hunt

Celebrate Easter at Palisades Tahoe all day Sunday, April 9, for their annual Golden Egg Hunt.

Follow along on the resorts Twitter and Instagram stories throughout the day as they give out clues on the hour to help you find where they’ve hidden the Golden Egg for a chance to win a 2023/24 season pass.

There will be one Golden Egg hidden on each mountain.

In addition, Easter eggs will be hidden at each mountain for the children to find as well.

For more information and to find Palisades social pages visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/easter .

Easter at Bar of America

Join Bar of America for delicious Easter specials during lunch and dinner, along with a chance to meet the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m – 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9.

Take photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoy Easter eggs and candy with the family.

Bar of America will be serving specials along with their regular menu, including lobster deviled eggs, a smoked salmon benedict, and a grilled rack of lamb.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 530-587-2626.

Alibi Ale Woks Egg Hunt and Easter BLT Menu

Grab your baskets and join Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public Houses in their annual Easter egg hunt, where you’ll have a acne to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

The egg hunt will be happening for 10 a.m.-12 p.m Sunday, April 9, followed by photos with the Easte Bunny from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

In addition to the festivities, a BLT brunch will be served until 3 p.m.

The menu includes multiple different BLTs ranging form a breakfast BLT to a crab BLT, along with deviled eggs, garlic-parmesan roasted carrots, spinach salad, mustache pretzels, cinnamon pretzels, and flatbread pizzas.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .