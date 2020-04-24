Eastern Nevada County remains at 24 positive COVID-19 cases for second week, other areas see small increase

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the eastern side of Nevada County remained static for a second straight week, while other nearby counties and the Tahoe Forest Health System saw small increases in their confirmed cases.

Nevada County — which on Thursday had 36 total confirmed cases, 24 of which were on the eastern side — launched an updated coronavirus dashboard with statistics on age, gender and mode of transmission on its website earlier this week.

As of Thursday, six of the 36 confirmed cases in Nevada County have been determined to be travel related, while the other cases were either community acquired, person to person, or still under investigation. Of those testing positive for coronavirus in Nevada Country, 15 were between ages 18 and 49; 14 were between ages 50 and 64; and seven were 65 or older. Thus far, Nevada County has had one death linked to the virus, which was reported on April 3. The last cases of coronavirus confirmed in eastern Nevada County were on April 7.

Cases reported on the county’s dashboard, according to health officials, may decrease due to patients’ residence later being determined outside of the county.

Placer County, Tahoe

Placer County reported four additional confirmed cases since April 16, bringing its total to 133 positive cases of coronavirus. The eastern side of the county didn’t have any new cases in the past seven days, remaining at nine. Laboratory confirmed cases have been identified in Carnelian Bay, Kings Beach, Tahoe City, and Olympic Valley. In total, Placer County has reported 3,543 negative test results.

Tahoe Forest Health System reported two new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, April 15, bringing its total to 51.

Tahoe Forest Health System serves patients in several counties from the surrounding area, and has collection sites for tests in Truckee and at the Incline Village Community Hospital. Tahoe Forest has collected a total of 544 tests, 478 of which came from its Truckee campus.

The hospital recently announced it has been awarded a $350,000 grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation to support the community’s IVCH COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

“This charitable contribution will help dramatically increase IVCH’s and Tahoe Forest Health System’s ability to address our community’s needs during this pandemic,” said a hospital spokesperson in last Friday’s news release. “The foundation’s unwavering gratitude for our community’s support during this time is immeasurable. Donors have a direct and substantial impact on the extraordinary care offered at IVCH.”

Incline has had more confirmed cases than any other community at Lake Tahoe, with 17 residents having contracted the virus, according to a map produced by Washoe County that shows cases by zip code. Health officials in Nevada County stated they won’t get more specific on data due to patient confidentiality.

