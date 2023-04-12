EAT This Week: 1882 Bar & Grill’s Chicken Caesar Wrap

1882 Bar & Grill’s Chicken Caesar Wrap

Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you were one that thought the Caesar Salad had some roots tying it back to possibly the most famous Caesar of all time (Julius Caesar), then you’re not alone. Actually, the salad was named for its creator, an Italian chef (Caesar Cardini) who owned a restaurant in Mexico in the early 1920s at the time. Regardless of who and when, those original ingredients shine in this week’s feature from 1882 Bar and Grill.

Anyone thinking that a salad can’t be a meal, I urge you to try this dish. Sure, you get all the familiar plugs from the staple salad (romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing), but the addition of 1882’s chicken breast really fills out the title card. And, to wrap all of that goodness into a complete package: a sun-dried tomato flour tortilla. It comes with a side of onion rings, which cleverly fills the shoes of the standard crunchy croutons (more on these in a minute).

The romaine lettuce stays refreshingly crisp throughout. The salty punch you get from the Parmesan, combined with the creamy boldness from the dressing, along with the slight smokiness from the chicken, give you a nice balance of punchy, earthy and bright flavors. Throw in the every so slight tang from the sun dried tomato wrap and you have what kids put under their pillow and dream about.

About those onion rings … The best compliment, in my opinion, you can give an onion ring is that it stays crispy throughout its exterior, leaving a slight chewiness to the sweet onion, all while making sure each bite stays self contained and the rest of the onion doesn’t slip out of the batter and go haywire on your face. Mission accomplished.

The dish is also just light enough to make for a fantastic lunch option – that way you’re not ready for a nap when it’s time to go back to work. Although, I’m ready for a nap all the time, so feel free to give this dish a go any time of day.

1882 Bar & Grill is located at 10008 E. River St. in Truckee (connected to the River Street Inn). For menu and general information visit them online at riverstreetinntruckee.com or reach them by phone at 530-550-9222.