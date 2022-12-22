EAT This Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Beer Braised Bratwurst

This week's featured EAT dish is Alibi Ale Works' Beer Braised Bratwurst.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Bratwurst braised in Alibi beer? Sign. Me. Up.

I’m not sure where everyone stands on brats, but it’s one of my father-in-law’s favorite foods, so in our family they are on the menu often — and for good reason. The version we get here from Alibi’s Truckee location is a great take on the classic dish.

The brat is nestled in a pretzel roll and topped with dill caraway sauerkraut and pickled red cabbage. You have the option to have it served with Alibi beer mustard or beer cheese (or both). I don’t see any reason for anyone to choose one or the other, so my recommendation is to do both because, why not? What kind of monster would choose one over the other when you don’t have to?

The brat on its own is a worthy meal. If you’re one to look for that snap from a brat, well this one snaps like a mad turtle. It has great flavor and when you add in the accompaniments it only ratchets everything up another level.

There are great textures all the way around, but when you get those hits combined with bumps of tangy, sweet, and savory, all sitting inside of a pretzel bun, you get something special. Honestly though, you could put boiled shoe leather inside a pretzel bun and I’d still dive in for a bite – that’s how much I love pretzel buns. Throw in the beer cheese/mustard combo and you have a messy (but beautiful) face waiting for you.

I did pair this with the Intergalactic Harvester IPA, and it was a solid choice. Although, when you have good food and good beer, pretty much every choice is solid.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com .