EAT This Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Black Garlic Tofu Wrap

If you’re one to find yourself in the time out food corner, waiting for the next holiday to come around before you have to undo another notch in your belt and start plowing through similar fare as the last holiday dinner, then this week’s feature may be for you.

I mainly make that statement because very rarely do you ever see black garlic and tofu show up on the ugly sweater party menu. But, after eating one of these, you probably would have no problem dressing up as ugly as possible if it meant getting your hands on this wrap. Lucky for us, we can get them at any time at Alibi.

All enveloped in a flour tortilla, the dish consists of rice, Napa cabbage, onions, bell peppers, ginger, scallions, tofu, and seeping through its pores is black garlic from nearby Pine Cone Kitchen. The dish is served alongside their side of the day and an option to dip into Mae Ploy orange sauce.

The result offers up some familiar Asian flavors, but they are balanced in such superior fashion that they feel different … not to mention, delicious. The slight sweetness is balanced out from the savory notes of the black garlic, which is working overtime to provide tasty some voodoo magic. And if you’re one to turn your nose up at the thought of tofu, don’t do that here. Its silky texture makes it a prime component to kick back and let all the other ingredients to the heavy lifting in the flavor department. The orange sauce gives everything an added sweetness and zing, but if decide not to dip, you’re still in excellent hands.

If you want to go the extra route and pair with a beer, try with their Full Bale Ale, a fresh hopped IPA that was just released, and from what I’m told by one of the owners, reeeaaally tasty.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com .