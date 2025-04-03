EAT This Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Pork Belly Bao Buns

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve never been exposed to a bao bun, then let me be the first to tell you what you’re missing. Think of something the size of a street taco but imagine the taco shell being so pillow-y soft that it’s like you’re eating through a cloud. And while I’m at it, let me also introduce to you this week’s featured dish from Alibi Ale Works.

Alibi Ale Works’ Pork Belly Bao Buns. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Just as the dumpling-like wrapper is important to holding everything together, the filling is equally important to maximize flavor. Thankfully, these bao buns exceed on all levels because everywhere you look, there’s flavor bursting at the seams. The filling party is jumping with perfectly crusted pork belly topped with pickled red onion and Fresno peppers, gochujang aioli, sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and served with a side of scallion vinaigrette.

The pork belly could teach classes on tenderness. It’s extremely juicy and contrasting with the pockets of crispiness on the outside, gives you a one-two punch of textures along with the pickled onions and peppers. The aioli adds a touch of heat, but if you bring in the vinaigrette, there’s a brightness that cuts through for a supreme balance. That vinaigrette also adds a slightly herby and almost citrusy punch that complements each bite like it was going to its first prom.

The serving comes as a power trio so if you’re there on a date or out with a friend, be ready to Ro-sham-bo or arm wrestle for who gets the third one. Believe me, you won’t want to split it down the middle.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com.