EAT This Week: Bar of America’s 6 Shooter Poppers

This weeks' featured EAT dish is Bar of America's 6 Shooter Poppers.

ENT-ETWRobert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve dined around Truckee for any extended period of time then you’ve probably heard (or demolished) this week’s feature. If you were to compare them to a celebrity’s popularity, I’m not sure to which level I’d rank them, but at the very minimum they are co-star material. Which, honestly, is probably the place to put them since they are an appetizer. Although, we all know that sometimes the appetizer can steal the show.

Most people know what awaits them when they think of a jalapeno popper. But, this isn’t your parent’s jalapeno popper. This is like the James Dean of jalapeno poppers – the one that is so cool you can’t help but want to be around it. I guess in many cases, the James Dean reference is more for your parents, so maybe that’s not the best reference. If you don’t get it, just ask your parents and let’s move on.

Starting with the jalapeno, it is stuffed with the heavenly mixture of chorizo, Italian sausage, cheddar cheese, and bacon. It is then battered and fried and served in a shot glass of habanero aioli. Now before you start sweating through your shirt thinking about those peppers, they bring just the right amount of heat (and sweetness). The aioli adds another light layer of heated creaminess but like the pepper, it never overpowers your palette.

I could honestly scoop out the filling and put it into the shot glass and order round after round of that all night, but I’d miss out on some great textures and flavor combos. The salty and smoky meat combined with the gooey melted cheese is the perfect teeter to the pepper’s totter – they balance each other out perfectly.

I can’t speak for all jalapeno popper lovers out there, but if you are a fan and haven’t had your dose of these, you are totally missing out.

Bar of America is located at 10040 Donner Pass Rd. in downtown Truckee. For more information visit them online at barofamerica.com or reach them via phone at 530-587-2626.