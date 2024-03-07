EAT This Week: Bar of America’s Firecracker BBQ Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

While I can’t be certain, I’d still be willing to bet that out of all the items listed on menus across the nation, the burger is probably the item that appears on the most – which is another way to say there are a lot of burgers out there. So when you get one that really catches your attention, you have to take notice – such as the case with this week’s feature.

Anytime you’re talking burgers, you have to start there. The thing that helps this patty stand out is that it is made from the trimmings of their beef tenderloin and rib eye steaks. They are coarse ground and hand shaped before getting char grilled to order and placed upon a brioche bun from Truckee Sourdough.

Bar of America’s Firecracker BBQ Burger. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

It’s joined between the bread by cheddar cheese, fiery onion rings, bacon, habanero aioli, barbecue sauce, tomato, and spring mix. Let’s just say with all that going on, you’re not going to be asking for more flavor. This dish delivers plenty.

Having the beef essence from the lean side of the filet, and the fat from the rib eye is everything you want in a burger. It’s juicy, it has the perfect char, and when it marries up with all the other ingredients, it’s like a family get-together in the back yard.

The onion rings are hand made just for this dish, so you know it’s something special. They are the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to texture but it’s a nice juxtaposition to play off of the freshness of the tomato and greens. However, the backbone of the burger is the teeter-totter balance between sweet and spicy.

With Bar of America’s great selection of whiskies, try pairing this with their old fashioned. It’s made with their personal house barrel-aged whiskey and is about as forward in the flavor department as this burger. If you’ve never paired burgers with whiskey, then this is as good a place as any to start.

Bar of America is located at 10040 Donner Pass Rd. in downtown Truckee. For more information visit them online at barofamerica.com or reach them by phone at 530-587-2626.