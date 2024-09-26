EAT This Week: Blue Coyote’s Truckee Style Wings

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

It is officially football season and in the power rankings of tailgating foods, wings just might be number one – top three at the very worst. So, with games in full swing, it makes sense to highlight one of the best local options because these, a frosty beverage, and pigskin on the TV, make for a great Sunday.

Jumbo wings (or you could go boneless) are first par cooked with a roast in Blue Coyote’s pizza oven. Once the order is put in, it’s go time and the wings are deep fried then coated in your choice of one of their eight sauces and served with celery with a side of blue cheese dressing or ranch (or both).

Blue Coyote’s Truckee Style Wings. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The sauce we’re focusing on this week is a local favorite: Truckee Style. To give you a little background on the origin story of this unique sauce, a previous bartender with a daily appetite for wings had been experimenting on sauce combinations for something new. The winning ticket came when they combined their house made hot buffalo sauce with teriyaki and the rest is history.

I know what you’re thinking: sounds weird, right? But how can thousands of Truckee residents be wrong? News flash: they’re not. It’s a favorite for a reason – it’s delicious. The sweet, salty and savory components of the teriyaki takes all the best flavors of the tangy, spicy, and vinegar-y buffalo sauce and balances it out like it was walking a tightrope and juggling chainsaws. They both cut into each other in just the right way so neither of them are over the top – but still let the flavors you love of each, shine through.

The wings are perfectly juicy with a slight crunch and mini pockets of char from that initial oven cook and the portion size that you get is huge. So, if you can’t finish them all in one sitting (or have trouble topping off that second order), they are just as good the next day – perfect for Monday night football.

The Blue Coyote Bar and Grill is located at 10015 Palisades Dr. in Truckee. For menu items and more information visit them online at bluecoyotetruckee.com or reach them via phone at 530-587-7777.