EAT This Week: Bridgetender Tavern’s Rocky Mountain Elk Burger

This week's featured EAT dish is Bridgetender Tavern's Rocky Mountain Elk Burger.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

In this feature we'll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve never been one to venture into the world of elk, then I have to tell you that you are missing out. Not only is elk one of my most favorite types of meat, it just might hold the top spot. So anytime I have the opportunity to give it a go on a menu, like in the case of this week’s feature, I have to order it.

If you’ve been to Bridgetender, then at some point you’ve probably experienced one of their burger offerings. This option starts at a special ranch in Montana from where the elk patties are delivered. Each patty gets a charbroiled treatment and cooked to perfection (medium rare). Because elk is so much leaner than beef, that cook is ultra important so you get the full flavor without it drying out.

The burger is placed on a toasted Truckee Sourdough Company brioche bun along with melted Monterey jack cheese and a house made blueberry barbecue sauce — and don’t sell yourself short — add in that extra bacon for a punch of salty smokiness.

The barbecue sauce, which may seem out of the ordinary, is completely at home with the deep richness of the elk. Its slightly sweet and smoky ambiance really ratchets up the taste. The slight buttery flavor from the Monterey jack heightens all the other flavors and gives them a creamy backdrop.

As the cooler weather starts to give way to sunny days, having a burger on the Bridgetender outside patio is really a summer experience that needs to happen at least once every year. What better option than to start things off with this burger.

Bridgetender Tavern is located at 65 W. Lake Boulevard in Tahoe City. For menu and general information visit them online at tahoebridgetender.com or reach them via phone at 530-583-3342.