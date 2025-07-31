EAT This Week: Buoy & Trap’s Assorted Raw Oysters

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I know oysters aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but for those of us who love this kind of tea, I figured highlighting the offering from Buoy and Trap ahead of National Oyster Day on August 5 made an awful lot of sense.

The restaurant focuses on fresh so I can’t say the type oysters I had will be the same oysters you will have when you visit, but my trip saw mix of three different kinds from Maine and Massachusetts – each bringing in a slightly different and briny flavor to the table. Yes, they might look similar, but half of the fun is tasting the difference.

Buoy & Trap’s Assorted Raw Oysters Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The oysters are served with a lemon slice and a tarragon mignonette for an added bright and tangy punch. And if you really want to bougie it up, top with their Italian caviar to give each bite a buttery and salty punctuation.

The only bad thing about oysters is I can go through them in like a minute. So, if you’re like me, I’ll urge you to take your time and appreciate each shot. Oysters are considered a delicacy for a reason. The liquor inside that keeps the oyster fresh additionally brings flavor and uniqueness. They are also filled with a ton of vitamins and nutrients so you can actually say you’re eating healthy.

There’s a reason Buoy and Trap has won Best Seafood Restaurant for the past two years. If you’re looking for oysters (and a whole slew of other seafood options), this is the place. And after trying the trio that I had, I think I’ll add National Oyster Day to my calendar every year.

Buoy and Trap Seafood Market is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail Suite 100 in Truckee. For more information visit them online at buoyandtrap.com or reach them by phone at 530-536-5031.