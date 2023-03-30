EAT This Week: Buoy & Trap’s Baked Oysters

This week's featured EAT dish is Buoy & Trap's Baked Oysters.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Oyster nerds get ready to rejoice with this week’s feature. If you’re not on the oyster train, first off, what’s wrong with you? Second, this very well could be the dish that ultimately punches your ticket and brings you aboard. Personally, I love oysters and this was one of the better bites of oyster I’ve had in a long time.

While not officially on the menu (yet), Buoy and Trap’s baked oysters are a weekly special (tip: so are their fish tacos every Friday). They are, in fact, so special that an hour after I gulped down my portion I was craving that flavor and almost went back to grab some more. What’s so special that makes them so addicting? I’m glad you asked.

The main flavor that’s pumping blood through its veins comes from a compound butter that contains some fresh herbs and that special High Sierra caviar from Pine Cone Kitchen (a.k.a. black garlic). A little Parmesan and crispy fried shallots top it off and from there they go into the oven for a quick heat.

Garlic, butter, cheese, fried onions, and oysters? Come. On. How can you not like this dish? The flavors play ping-pong in your mouth giving you equal parts of salty, briny, and sweet but it also builds depth in such a small amount of time. The crispy shallots add a texture that balances out the sleekness from the oyster, so if you’re a texture person, don’t worry – you’ll survive. Add in a quick squeeze of fresh lemon and everything is immediately brightened for an experience that’s certain to please.

The bite is almost like an amuse bouche, so if you think you’ve ordered enough, you may want to double it. Trust me. You can thank me later.

Buoy and Trap Seafood Market is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail Suite 100 in Truckee. For more information visit them online at buoyandtrap.com or reach them by phone at 530-536-5031.