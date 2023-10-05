EAT This Week: Buoy & Trap’s Hawaiian Poke Bowl

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If this recent string of cold weather is giving you the “bah humbugs” because you’re still holding on to those warmer days of early fall, the bad news is that you probably don’t have many more of those left. The good news is that you can close your eyes to enjoy this week’s feature and you’re almost instantly catapulted onto a beach with rays of sunshine washing across your face. To be fair, if the name of the dish includes the word “Hawaiian,” it’s kind of is a given. But, it also had to deliver – and this one absolutely does.

Buoy & Trap’s Hawaiian Poke Bowl Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

If there’s anything that defines a poke bowl, it has to be the fish. Buoy and Trap’s dedication to super fresh ingredients has this dish featuring a gorgeous ponzu-dressed ahi. That is diced and laid upon a bed of sushi rice and joined by mango, wakame (edible seaweed), crispy garlic, and spicy mayo.

The flavors in this dish literally come at you in waves. Which one you decide to ride is ultimately up to you, but I guarantee you’ll find the right combination that suits your taste buds best. Whether it’s the creamier spicy mayo with the ahi, or the sweet and saltiness of the mango and wakame that ever so delicately penetrates the fish, you can’t lose.

The supporting character than comes in and blows everyone off the screen might just be the crispy garlic. Well, maybe it doesn’t overshadow the ahi, but the combo is one for the ages. By having the texture component combined with the mellowed out savory-ness you get by having it fried, it really is the pinnacle of earthy and sea flavor combinations.

I can eat poke everyday so it’s kind of like pizza for me – I’ve never really met one I didn’t like. Sure, some are superior, but even the worst isn’t that bad. Lucky for you, this dish hits on the superior side of the equation.

Buoy and Trap Seafood Market is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail Suite 100 in Truckee. For more information visit them online at buoyandtrap.com or reach them via phone at 530-536-5031.