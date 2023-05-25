EAT This Week: Buoy & Trap’s Lobster Roll

This week's featured EAT dish is Buoy & Trap's Lobster Roll.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m not certain if a traditional lobster roll is the simplest of sandwiches in terms of ingredients, but it has to be up there at the top. And, like in the case of this week’s feature, it also has to be first ballot hall of famer in the deliciousness league. Any time you have simple ingredients that can stand on their own and not get much help from anything else – and still be amazingly tasty – then you likely have a classic dish on your hands.

Let’s stay on the topic of classic for a second because a classic lobster roll really comes in two forms: Maine and Connecticut style. Lucky for you, Buoy and Trap give you either option to choose from. Maine style, which is the style I tasted, yields chilled knuckle and claw lobster meat dressed with a citrus mayo, topped with crisply fried shallots and served in a buttered brioche bun. The Connecticut option gives you hot knuckle and claw, dressed in butter with a squeeze of lemon.

I don’t think there is a wrong option here. I wonder if the earth might spin off its axis if you combined the butter and mayo option, but that’s probably a story for another time. For now, let’s talk about Maine. As you might expect, the lobster is the star of the show. The chunks are huge and the pillow-y richness it brings to the party, along with its freshness, is undeniably amazing.

The lemon in the mayo adds a nice brightness and the delicate sweetness from the fried shallot pulls double duty in the flavor and texture departments. The buttery brioche is a classic vehicle for the delivery and each bite you get with all the components only makes you want to take another – and another – until ultimately it’s all gone. If you find yourself in this predicament, order the other option and see which one you like best. Maybe we should start a poll and find out.

Buoy and Trap Seafood Market is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail Suite 100 in Truckee. For more information visit them online at buoyandtrap.com or reach them via phone at 530-536-5031.