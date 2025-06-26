EAT This Week: Buoy & Trap’s Seafood “Lizzy” Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

It’s officially summertime and if you’re looking for a dish (salad specifically) that’s fresh and the perfect companion to cool you down on a blazing hot day, then you might need to give this week’s feature a spin. Not only does it check both of those boxes, but also the box that may just matter the most: the flavor box.

Buoy & Trap’s Seafood “Lizzy” Salad. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

There’s a lot to unpack with this salad, so hang with me on the ingredients. Each gets its own section to shine and you’re able to pick and choose which combination you want to go with what. Sitting on top of a pillow of bibb greens is a hard-boiled egg and seasonal veggies (in my case: radish, cucumber, tomato, and avocado). Yes, I know some are technically classified as fruits, but keep hanging with me.

They are topped with a hearty helping of the crustacean power trio that consists of lobster, crab and shrimp then drizzled with a house made green goddess Louie dressing and served with a lemon slice to squeeze over top.

Even though it may seem like a lot (actually, it is), each ingredient stands on its own and depending on which bite grouping you want to taste, adds its own flair and flavor to each bite. The dressing is the perfect complement to carry through each bite. It’s essentially a mash up of a green goddess and a Louie, which gives you equal parts creamy and tangy but bursting with fresh herbs.

The dressing also helps to cut through the richness of the seafood. I could easily plow through each of the shellfish options on their own, but that’s not where the fun in this dish resides. With every bite brightened up with the lemon, toned down from the hard-boiled egg, or accentuated with a veggie, every option is a bite for the ages and one that had me thinking about it long after I was finished.

Buoy and Trap Seafood Market is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail Suite 100 in Truckee. For more information visit them online at buoyandtrap.com or reach them by phone at 530-536-5031.