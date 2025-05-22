EAT This Week: Burger Me’s BBQ Bison Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With the official kick-off to summer just around the corner in the Memorial Day holiday, what better food to celebrate than the burger. Sure, there are steaks and burgers that are certainly right up there on the charts, but pound-for-pound I think it’s the burger that holds the crown. That’s why we’re featuring this riff on a western cheeseburger for this week’s feature.

We can start things off by talking about the brioche bun and how it holds everything together perfectly from start to finish, but I’d rather spend the majority of the time on what’s in between, and I think we have to start with the bison patty. Cooked to perfection with slight char on the outside and a slightly pink and juicy inside, this hearty one-third pound patty is a nice change-up from beef.

Burger Me’s BBQ Bison Burger. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

If you’re thinking bison might be a bit gamey, don’t. It’s a little bit richer and sweeter and event eats a tad cleaner than beef so when you marry it up with the barbecue sauce and all the other items, it never gets too heavy. Included with the patty and the barbecue sauce is bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomatoes, but I also like to add in a little acid to cut through the richness, so pickles are a natural inclusion for me.

Between the pickles, lettuce and bacon, the texture box is checked. Each bite brings in plenty of smoky sweetness but when you get the jalapenos is really when everything starts to levitate – not just because there’s a little heat, but the different type of sweetness from the pepper completely rounds out the other flavors that are dancing around the palette.

I know there are plenty of burgers worthy for your plate, but if you’re looking for something a little different but still hits the familiar beats, this option is a worth adversary for your hunger.

Burger Me has two locations in the Tahoe-Truckee region: 3838 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe and 10418 Donner Pass Rd in Truckee. For menu, hours, all locations, or general information, visit them online at burgermeusa.com.