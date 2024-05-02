EAT This Week: Caliente’s Birria Taquitos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Ahhhh, Cinco de Mayo. That time of when year your belly lets you know that if you have been neglecting your share of Mexican cuisine, that it’s time to feed the beast. What better way to do that than to throw down this week’s feature from Caliente.

Caliente’s Birria Taquitos. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

If you’ve been hiding under a rock as of late and birria is new to you, then batten down the hatches because this ship is taking off. Birria seems to be creeping its way into every menu, and for good reason – its delicious. Here, a front beef shank gets a go-round in a mix of spices and chiles and a ton of other ingredients before the five hour slow cook bath comes to an end and the meat gets a fine shred.

It is added to red corn tortillas along with melted jack cheese before getting rolled and fried, giving the exterior a nice crunchy shell. They’re placed atop guacamole and then topped with queso fresco cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, then drizzled with a fresh crema.

As with all birria, it begins and ends with flavors pulverizing your taste buds in the best way possible. It’s deep and rich and tender and super juicy. The brightness from the pico and cabbage also bring in a texture component that balances out the depth of the birria. The queso fresco gives you just enough pops of saltiness to keep you on your toes, but it never gets into too salty territory.

This dish used to be a special but was so popular they decided to keep it on the new menu for good. Which means that’s really good for us – especially around Cinco de Mayo time.

Caliente is located at 8791 N Lake Tahoe Blvd in Kings Beach. For more information visit them online at calientetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-546-1000.