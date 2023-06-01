EAT This Week: Caliente’s Caliente Burger

This week's featured EAT dish is Caliente's Caliente Burger.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Trukcee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Any week I can feature a burger, my stomach starts to do back flips in anticipation and excitement. This week is no exception. And while I’m sure most people know Caliente for their Mexican dishes, this mash of Mexican meets burger is truly one of their most unique offerings.

This burger is loaded with flavor. Starting with an eight-ounce prime patty, it’s cooked to perfection with that nice crusty exterior and juicy interior. It sits atop a bed of spring greens then topped with applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and crispy jalapeno and onion strings.

It’s every bit as memorable as you think it would be. The jalapenos hit you up front with a mild heat, but the smoky bacon quickly extinguishes it for a bite that’s juicy and full of character. The brightness peeks through from the pico de gallo and the guacamole adds a subtle creaminess that ramps up the flavor even more.

If it sounds like a lot of burger, it is. But, don’t let the anticipated size of the burger as it relates to your appetite slow you down – that’s what leftovers are for. And believe me, leftovers of this burger are what babies dream about at night.

We also can’t talk about a burger without mentioning the bun. The brioche bun is slightly toasted and holds everything together as perfect as a sunset over Tahoe. Speaking of sunsets, Caliente has a great upstairs patio that gives you unencumbered views of the lake – and, if you’re lucky – a Tahoe sunset.

Caliente is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail Suite 100 in Kings Beach. For more information visit them online at calientetahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-546-1000.