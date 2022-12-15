EAT This Week: CBC Steak & Lobster House’s Duck Breast Sinatra

This weeks' featured EAT dish is CBC Steak & Lobster House's Duck Breast Sinatra.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

It is surprising to me the number of people that I speak to that have not indulged in duck. Most of the time when I ask them why, the answer I hear most is, “I don’t know.” I don’t know why anyone hasn’t because plain and simple, duck is delicious. This week’s feature is a good example.

Playfully named after Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the dish consists of a 10-ounce Muscovy duck breast draped in a Luxardo cherry, blood orange and brandy sauce and accompanied on the side with house potatoes and haricot verts.

The duck starts out in a marinade that includes thyme, garlic, onion, and paprika (among others). The skin gets a crosshatch before the pan sear takes place and when it arrives at the table it is a beautiful medium rare with that ever-so-important crispy skin. Anyone asking about the medium-rare temp, this is not chicken. I personally don’t want any duck past medium rare because duck is best when ultra tender.

The richness of this dish exudes from its pores. The sauce, in all its sweet, tart, and savor-y-ness, is a perfect accompaniment to the duck. Each bite, when nabbing those crispy bits of skin, are balanced with texture and depth of flavor.

The haricot verts (fancy green beans for us regular folks) get a simple sauté in white wine and balance between fresh and crisp. The potatoes are silky and flavorful, and if you’re lucky enough to have some of that sauce leftover, is a great option to soak that up leaving your plate that licked-clean look.

If you’re still teetering on the give-duck-a-try line, perhaps this is the place to start. If you order and don’t like it, give me a call and I’ll come finish it for you. The Steak & Lobster House Restaurant is located inside the Crystal Bay Casino at 14 State Highway 28 in Crystal Bay. For menu and more information visit them online at crystalbaycasino.com or reach them by phone at 775-833-6333.