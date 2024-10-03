EAT This Week: Christy Hill’s Oaxacan Mole Duck

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you know anything about mole, you know it’s not a quick process – well, that, and maybe that the list of ingredients is about as long as a receipt from CVS Pharmacy. And the featured dish this week from Christy Hill is no exception.

Christy Hill’s Oaxacan Mole Duck. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Their two-day mole creation process starts out with reducing brown chicken stock down to a glace. Over the two days and 25 ingredients later, the finished product is ready after a final eight hours on low heat. The duck breast (which comes from the only duck farm in North America to have earned the American Humane Certification) gets a simple seasoning of salt and pepper before searing, leading to a perfectly rendered skin and cook on the breast. It’s placed atop the mole alongside a mixture that includes honeynut squash, farro and braised kale.

The tenderness of the duck can’t be overstated. With the simple seasoning, the duck flavors shine and when it gets paired up with the complexity and depth from the mole, you have a truly remarkable bite.

But, if you’re looking for even more bang for your buck, add in the farro mixture to each bite. The slight chewiness adds in an additional texture to pair alongside the crispy duck skin and it also lends brightness to the dish that elevates all those deep flavors.

This dish is easily a dish that keeps on giving with all its flavor combinations. After mowing it down in record time I could have ordered another right then and there and had no shame in mowing down another – if for nothing else, to give my palette some additional time to savor the experience.

Christy Hill restaurant is located at 115 Grove St. in Tahoe City. For menu items and more information visit them online at christyhill.com or reach them by phone at 530-583-8551.