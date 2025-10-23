EAT This Week: Cloud Sushi’s Last Chair Roll

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I challenge anyone to find a menu item that has been on a restaurant’s menu since the beginning, and have it been bad. Bad dishes don’t typically stay long. And amazing dishes typically don’t go anywhere. This week’s feature is one of those amazing options that’s been hanging around on the menu at Cloud Sushi since the start and is also, not coincidentally, one of their most popular.

Cloud Sushi’s Last Chair Roll. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Sushi is one of my favorite types of food and probably the only type that I will not attempt to make at home. So, when I find a roll that is what I consider to be one of the best I’ve eaten, it goes on the shortlist of destination sushi stops, which this roll is now part of.

Textures are very important to Chef Josh Brown, and you can feel that importance here. Panko fried shrimp are joined by spicy tuna, salmon, tuna, torched chili mayo, Teriyaki, crispy ancient grains (quinoa), tobiko, and green onion.

For me, the ultimate test for a roll is the taste before dipping into soy sauce and I could have easily eaten this roll without any dipping. But it is sushi after all and I’m not a complete animal, so naturally the amplification of the soy just builds upon the layers of flavor, highlighted by the crispy quinoa. The fish is delicate and fresh, and the creamy and tangy mayo doubles down on its buttery-ness.

I’m certain if you are a sushi lover, you’ll love this roll. Cloud Sushi just jumped into their winter hours (3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday) so plan accordingly if you plan on crushing one or five of these. I’d probably lean towards five.

Cloud Sushi is located at 10130 W River St in Truckee. For more information visit them online at cloudsushitruckee.square.site.