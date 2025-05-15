EAT This Week: Cloud Sushi’s Sashimi Platter

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you haven’t heard yet, Cloud Sushi isn’t just about Wednesdays anymore. Now operating Wednesday through Saturday (12 p.m. – 7 p.m.) you don’t have to wait a full week in between your sushi cravings. And if you really want to purge those cravings, this week’s feature is as good as any place to start.

Cloud Sushi’s Sashimi Platter. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

You can’t talk about this dish and not start out with how beautiful the colors and presentation are. Loaded with usually anywhere from 16 to 18 pieces of some of the freshest fish and seafood and decorated with traditional garnishes, this is one of the most unique plates of food in Truckee.

The offerings are chef’s choice and on my visit, the plate was overflowing with bluefin tuna (toro portion), Hokkaido scallops, firefly squid (seasonal specialty), Tai red snapper, chili-seared albacore, New Zealand king salmon, and Hamachi (yellowtail belly). If it sounds like a lot, well, it is. But the beauty about it all is not just the freshness, but how each offering gives you something uniquely different.

When you think about sashimi, you’re expecting something that’s going to be off-the-wall flavorful, buttery and rich. Everything on this plate delivers that in spades. I don’t think I could pick out one favorite but if I had to single something out, it’s one that I had never heard of: the firefly squid. Its briny and almost sweet flavor was quite a surprise.

Really, there isn’t anything on this plate that I didn’t just devour and if you’re a sashimi lover, then you owe it to yourself to check this out. I think you’ll be happy you did … at least your belly will.

Cloud Sushi is located at 10130 W River St in Truckee. For more information visit them online at cloudsushitruckee.square.site .