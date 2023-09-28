EAT This Week: Coffeebar’s Shakshuka

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Just because you cannot pronounce this week’s feature doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it. For those of you that can pronounce it, you are probably well aware of what you’re diving into – complete and total deliciousness.

Coffeebar’s Shakshuka. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The broad overview of the dish is quite simple: Middle Eastern (among other places) dish with healthy and simple ingredients. It all starts with a mixture of slow cooked tomatoes with multiple spices, onion, and bell pepper. That slow cooking process really allows the flavors to break down and seep into one another. That mixture is topped with a poached egg, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.

The first thing I have to do when I see a poached egg is open up the floodgates and let that gooey yolk spill into the dish. Once that happens, it’s really just a free for all in the flavor department. You might be one to compartmentalize your bites in this case, but not me. I have to mix everything together to get the full Monty of flavor in each bite.

There are great textures with the onions and peppers and a delicate richness to the dish that never gets too bold – it stays pretty level the whole way through. There’s a subtle sweetness and smokiness to the dish that bubble up from the tomato mixture and when you get those pops of saltiness from the feta is when everything starts singing harmoniously.

There are layers upon layers of essence here, and everything feels really fresh. It’s served with a side of sliced bread so there’s no reason for your dish to not go back to the kitchen completely clean. Plus, the sopping up of all the shrapnel is part of fun of eating a dish like this.

Coffeebar has three locations in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area with the OG located at 10120 Jibboom St. in Truckee. For menu information and other locations visit them online at coffeebar.com or reach the OG at 530-587-200.