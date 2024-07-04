EAT This Week: Como’s Cauliflower al Pastor Street Taco

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

While tacos are a great food no matter what time of year, they always seem like a better choice in the summertime. Granted, I crave tacos year-round so it could very well just be me, but the tilting of the head and biting into the shell (paired with a crisp and delicious libation), it’s like they were born to be paired with sunshine and relaxation. And this week’s feature is the perfect representation.

Como’s Cauliflower al Pastor Street Taco. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Como’s house made corn tortillas are filled with al pastor cauliflower, onion, fresh cilantro, and grilled pineapple to create this option, which can be enjoyed al-la-carte or along with their other street taco offerings.

Pastor, which is usually matched with pork, is essentially an adobo sauce that is made with dried chiles and spices. But, instead of partnering with a protein, it drenches chunks of cauliflower, which adds a touch of sweetness with nutty undertones that help to balance out the spiciness of the sauce.

The onions and cilantro provide texture and freshness but the addition of the grilled pineapple is what really sends this into overdrive. The brightness of acidity helps to cut through the richness of the sauce and help to round out all the other ingredients.

Keep in mind these are street tacos. Which is another way for me to say you might want to order quite a few. Once you taste these, you’ll probably want to dive into their other options (also recommended). Heck, invite some friends and try them all. Tacos are also better when you more. In this case, more friends and more tacos.

Como is located at 10164 Donner Pass Rd in Truckee. For menu and additional information visit them online at comotruckee.com or reach them by phone at 530-562-4670.