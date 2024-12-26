EAT This Week: Como’s Salsa Negra Street Taco

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Any time of year is taco time. I know Tuesdays are typically the day of the week that they are reserved for, but they really can be had round the clock, seven days a week. And if they are anything like this week’s feature, then it might bump up to eight days a week.

This is one of COMO’s most popular tacos, and it’s easy to see why. Honestly, I’m not sure what kind of sorcery the ingredients are doing here, but they sure had me under their spell. I seriously think I ate the whole taco in two bites and probably could have done it in one under the right pressure.

Como’s Salsa Negra Street Taco Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

All nestled in their house-made corn tortillas, the combination of their slow braised pork, salsa negra, cilantro, and onion strikes a superb balance of sweet and spicy and the addition of the slivered crispy topping just sends it over the top.

The depth of flavor is what sets this taco apart. While rich and juicy and just enough heat to tug at the strings, nothing ever feels out of place and when you add in a squeeze of lime, it’s like a shooting star on your taste buds.

COMO has a variety of street taco options, but this one is by far my favorite. You can order one, but you likely will want to max it out at three. Actually, you might be even safer with six – just in case your dining guests want to steal one (and I think they might).

Como is located at 10164 Donner Pass Rd in Truckee. For menu and additional information visit them online at comotruckee.com or reach them via phone at 530-562-4670.