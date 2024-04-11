EAT This Week: Como’s Sunrise Burrito

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Not sure where “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” came from, but if it truly is that important then this week’s feature is as good a place as any to start. Besides, any reason for tackling a burrito is a good one – especially if one is as tasty as this.

Como’s Sunrise Burrito. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The fun starts with a colossal flour tortilla that gets filled to the brim with chorizo, potato, egg, cheese, onion, and salsa. You have the option to make it “wet” by topping it with either red or green sauce, but if you’ve ever been to New Mexico, you know what I’m saying when I say you can also make it Christmas style (half of each). It’s garnished with cotija cheese and fresh cilantro.

First off, the filling is like a who’s who of breakfast royalty so you know you’re in great hands. The chorizo is packed with flavor and the onion and potato throw down great textures. The cheese on top yields dollops of saltiness and the fresh pop of flavor you get with the cilantro is just the right amount of herb-y-ness.

But, truly where the fun is at is in the splitting of the sauces. Each option can stand on their own, but why leave yourself to one world when you can get the best from both? The green sauce is bright and tangy while the red sauce is deeper, earthier and a little smoky. Whether you’re team red or team green, each brings something different to the table when they mix with the ingredients party inside.

I suppose this is technically a breakfast burrito, but don’t let the name get you thinking that it’s only an a.m. option. This version from Como is good no matter what time of day it is (or season). And if you can’t take down the whole thing in one sitting, it’s also pretty perfect heated up the next morning – which makes all the sense in the world.

Como is located at 10164 Donner Pass Rd in Truckee. For menu and additional information visit them online at comotruckee.com or reach them by phone at 530-562-4670.