EAT This Week: Cornerstone Kitchen’s Croquette Breakfast

This week's featured EAT dish is Cornerstone Kitchen's Croquette Breakfast.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I love a big traditional breakfast as much as the next person. However, many times I’m looking for something different — something that still hits all the breakfast notes, but is just different enough that I feel like I’m branching further out on the breakfast tree. If you feel similar, then look no further than this week’s feature.

If a menu item is titled Croquette Breakfast, I suppose we have to start with the croquettes. Two root vegetable croquettes are served as the base. With Cornerstone Kitchen sitting right next door to its sister restaurant Cornerstone Bakery, you know these scratch made beauties are coming in fresh and hot daily. Each is filled with a combination of potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery root, and carrots. They are topped with avocado, eggs (cooked to your liking), pickled onions, and sunflower shoots, with a house made chive crème fraiche swirled around the rest of the plate.

Textures reign supreme throughout the dish. The croquettes are fluffy and creamy inside and a little crispy on the outside. The eggs and avocado add a rich creaminess and the pops of flavor and textures you get with the pickled onion (bright crispness) and sunflower shoots (slightly nutty & crunchy) have everything working harmoniously. Then, when swiped through the crème fraiche, a tangy punctuation mark sings through the entire bite.

Regardless of what you’re looking for in a dish, you want all the ingredients to compliment each other. Here, not only do they do that, but they also elevate this dish past your standard breakfast (or anytime) fare. And while the dish is both gluten free and vegetarian, you can always sneak in a couple pieces of bacon by request. I didn’t try it with the bacon, but it’s probably a given next time.

Cornerstone Kitchen is located at 10089 W River St. in Truckee. For menu and general information visit them online at truckeecornerstonebakery.square.site/cornerstone-kitchen or give them a call at 530-563-5050.