EAT This Week: Cornerstone Kitchen’s Harvest Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

After finally getting some seasonal weather over the past week or so, I’m starting to get in the mood for fall (and inevitably) winter dishes, which makes this week’s dish a perfect fit to talk about. Actually, if I’m being honest, just throw the word “harvest” into the name and I’m immediately catapulted into the fall season, which is also what this dish from Cornerstone Kitchen does.

Cornerstone Kitchen’s Harvest Salad. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Now, I may be playing on some childhood memories, but it seems like brussels sprouts get a bad rap. Better quality and cooking methods have taken this once bitter green of bad dreams and transformed it into a more mellowed sweet and nutty flavor that particularly stands out when roasted – which is exactly what you get in this salad. They sit atop a bed of quinoa and mixed greens and are accompanied by sliced apples, pumpkin seeds and feta, then dressed with a scratch made honey mustard vinaigrette.

While the components of this salad might seem hearty, it eats super light and fresh. Equal parts tangy, sweet and salty, it never lacks for flavor – or textures. The slight caramelization you get from the brussels, along with the pepitas and apples, make sure no bite is ever dull.

Let’s also give credit where credit is due. The honey mustard vinaigrette could just be mixed in a backhoe and poured down my throat it’s that delicious. It also serves as the conduit between all the ingredients to help permeate the senses that evoke that seasonal feeling.

And while you can easily crush those cravings by stopping by and tasting for yourself, they also offer this dish up as a family style option you can get as a side dish for Thanksgiving. Whoever does this, can I get an invite? I also like football and green bean casserole.

Cornerstone Kitchen is located at 10089 W River St. in Truckee. For menu and general information visit them online at truckeecornerstonebakery.square.site/cornerstone-kitchen or reach them via phone at 530-563-5050.