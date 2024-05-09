EAT This Week: Craft & Logic’s ABC Sando Sliders

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I know you may not think it with the snow that just dropped, but summer is on its way – and I don’t think there’s a better season to enjoy a crisp, cold beer. Often times, you want a food dish to accompany the beer that doesn’t weigh you down or is such a huge serving that you’re throwing in the towel halfway through. Enter this week’s feature, which addresses both items in super delicious fashion.

Craft & Logic’s ABC Sando Sliders Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Starting with a brioche bun from Truckee Sourdough, it gets a light toasting before the ingredients of thinly sliced granny smith apples, prosciutto, house made dijonnaise, and melted, aged white cheddar are added. Each order comes with two sliders and a cornichon garnish, along with a side of kettle chips.

The result is a simply constructed layer bomb, that feels light and airy, but not at the sacrifice of flavor. The apple not only does the heavy lifting when it comes to texture, its crisp tartness is the perfect sparring partner to the saltiness of the prosciutto. The dijonnaise packs a tangy and creamy punch while the gooey nuttiness of the cheddar brings it across the finish line.

This dish is perfectly complimented by one of their hand-curated light pale ales but if pale ales aren’t at the top of your beer list, don’t worry. Each of the servers at Craft & Logic are certified Cicerones, which means they have the knowledge and expertise to pair this feature with a beer that’s just right for you.

Maybe you should take that as a challenge and try out a couple of dishes and beers because if you haven’t been to Craft & Logic yet, it’s definitely worth your time.

Craft & Logic Taproom is located at 10192 Donner Pass Rd in Truckee. For more information visit them online at craftandlogictaproom.com or reach them by phone at 530-536-4242.