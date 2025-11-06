EAT This Week: Crystal Bay Casino Steak & Lobster House’s Surf & Turf

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If it seems cliché to order surf and turf at a steak and lobster restaurant then so be it. Sometimes the heart wants what the heart wants, and sometimes that’s a big juicy steak and a tender lobster tail. And if this is your heart this week, then you’re in luck.

The “surf” in this dish comes in the form of a 10-ounce Maine lobster tail, which is already starting you off on the right foot because often times you’re getting one about half that size. For the “turf” you have your choice of a filet or ribeye. In my case, a little more beef flavor never hurt anyone, so the ribeye was the way to go. Both items are treated with minimal seasoning that allow their true colors shine.

Crystal Bay Casino Steak & Lobster House’s Surf & Turf Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

They are served alongside seasonal veggies (garlic broccoli in my visit) and Yukon gold mashed potatoes that include garlic and Mornay cheese and topped with a scratch made gravy. If you’re a steak purist you may not opt for any of the sauces, but if you’re one to venture, you have your choice of an artichoke chimichurri, smoked mustard, champagne bearnaise, or a red wine demi-glace – all made from scratch.

This is a huge plate of food but if you’re wondering where to start, you likely ordered this dish for the proteins so start there. The steak is cooked to a beautiful medium rare (grilled and finished in the oven) and each of the sauces offer up their own personality that still allow the beef flavor of the steak to excel. The lobster is at its peak when you squeeze a dash of lemon and dip into the clarified butter, but I also like to grab a combo bite of each to get that true surf and turf feeling.

The broccoli is wonderfully crisp-tender and full of flavor, and the potatoes are rich and creamy. While you have your choice of sauce for the steak, they also offer a flight where you can pick your favorite poison with each bite.

You may want to bring a friend to help you with this dish – or forego the friend for a plate of leftovers. In either case, you won’t be disappointed.

The Steak and Lobster House is located at 14 NV-28 (inside the Crystal Bay Casino) in Crystal Bay, NV. For food menu and general information visit them online at crystalbaycasino.com or reach them by phone at 775-833-6333.