EAT This Week: Cult Burger’s Longhorn Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you think about the items that make up your favorite burger, what do you favor? The patty? The toppings? Flavor combinations? Regardless of what it is, if I told you there was a burger that embodied the best of everything, you’d have to be interested, right? Well, enter this week’s feature.

To start, this burger doesn’t mess around. Inspired by the chef’s roots in Austin, this burger is Texas-sized in both actual size and flavor. The patty is made up of a trio of beef cuts: chuck, brisket, and short rib. It’s that magic combination that not only exudes superior beef flavor, but also carries enough of fat to make it so juicy that a pineapple would be jealous.

Cult Burger’s Longhorn Burger. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The flat top treatment yields great char pockets and the perfect temperature cooking only adds to the appeal. It gets a healthy dosing of American cheese as it melts its way across the patty and stars to cascade its way over the sides.

The brioche bun is slightly toasted before getting a slathering of their house made cult sauce on one side and the gooey patty on the other. The burger is finished off with bacon they smoke in house and a heaping of scratch-pickled jalapenos.

There’s a little something for everyone in this burger: a punchy bite from the jalapenos, slight tanginess from the cult sauce, smokiness from the bacon, and a juiciness from the patty to lock everything into place – like the four horsemen of the burger-pocalypse … only good, and in burger form.

This offering has yet to officially make it to their menu, so call this a sneak preview (although you can order it now). But, if you’ve been able to have any one of the burgers at Cult Burger since they opened, then you already know what the rest of people are missing out on. This one just builds on that already cult-like reputation – in all the right ways.

Cult Burger is located at 7000 W. Lake Blvd. #1B in Tahoma. For menu and more information visit them online at eatcultburger.com.