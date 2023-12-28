EAT This Week: Cult Burger’s Tahoma Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I don’t know about anyone else, but if you’re one who does a lot of the cooking for the holidays, then you might share my sentiment: I’m ready for someone else to cook. If so, look no further than the offering for this week’s feature from Cult Burger.

Cult Burger’s Tahoma Burger. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The Tahoma Burger features their flavor-forward smash-style patty (a blend of chuck, brisket and short rib) that’s been perfectly charred on the flat top. It gets a melted blanket of Havarti cheese before getting placed on a lightly toasted brioche bun that’s been slathered with their house made cult sauce. Bibb lettuce is stacked on top before a healthy portion of their scratch made tomato jam finishes it off.

You can’t poke any holes in this burger – everything works insanely well together. The ingredient that immediately brings the bada bing is the tomato jam. The tomatoes are grated before being combined with the other ingredients that I was sworn to secrecy to protect, but the grating provides a unique texture that also amplifies the flavors. It’s equal parts fresh and tangy, which gives each bite just the right amount of punch. The creaminess of the Havarti combined with the buttery tones of the lettuce rounds off the edges leaving you with a smooth smack to the senses.

When you don’t cut any corners and elevate each component with care, you end up with a dish like this. If you want to ratchet up the experience even more, try it with a side of their ridiculously tasty cult-style fries. Chewy, crispy, cheesy, smoky – you may get addicted, be warned.

The best part about this burger? You don’t have to cook it. Relax, kick your feet up, and rejoice that the holidays are almost in the rearview. Cheers to 2024!

Cult Burger is located at 7000 W. Lake Blvd. #1B in Tahoma. For menu and more information visit them online at eatcultburger.com.