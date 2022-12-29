EAT This Week: Dog & Bear Tavern’s Coppa

This week's featured EAT dish is Dog & Bear Tavern's Coppa.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I make no mistake about it – pizza is my favorite food. I’m like a kid in a candy store when it’s put in front of me. So when it’s elevated to the degree of this week’s feature you can imagine my giddiness. And, given Dog and Bear’s most recent win as 2022’s Best New Restaurant in the Sierra Sun’s annual contest, you can’t not afford to try this place out – or this pizza.

Taking the elevation of Tahoe into consideration they crafted a special 40-hour cold fermented dough that helps to keep it hydrated. The last thing anyone wants is a dried out crust, right? Well, no worries here.

Like Daniel LaRusso on the front of that canoe with Mr. Miyagi, the key to this pizza is balance. The sauce is a delicate pomodoro featuring San Marzano tomatoes and roasted garlic oil. Their cheese comes straight from Wisconsin (Grande Cheese Co.) and is a 50/50 blend of Fontina and mozzarella. Slices of coppa (dry-cured pork shoulder) are added before going into the oven.

A light toss of fresh arugula and lemon oil is done while the pizza is cooking and once removed from the heat, is added on top. Lastly, fresh grated Parmesan is laced around the crust giving you a salty and chewy last bite for each slice.

The coppa brings in a hint of spiciness and goes hand in hand with the peppery arugula. The cheese helps to bring everything together but it all sits on the shoulders of the crust. Don’t let the simplicity fool you – this pizza is packed with flavor.

The Dog & Bear Tavern is located at 7000 W Lake Blvd. in Tahoma. For menu items and more information visit them online at thedogandbear.com or by phone at 530-525-8138.