EAT This Week: Donner Creek Brewing’s Berry Marries Bacon

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I think I know what I like best about a Panini sandwich: it’s that hard pressing of the bread that super concentrates all the ingredients in between each slice which helps to maximize the flavor in every bite. Well that, and melted cheese, of course. So if you share my passion for the Panini, then Donner Creek Brewing is your place to catch this week’s feature.

Donner Creek Brewing’s Berry Marries Bacon Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

I suppose with this sandwich, we should start with the bread. Earthy multigrain is the slices of choice and I’ll explain in a minute why it fits so well with this sandwich. It gets partnered up with slices of bacon, blackberry preserves, a double dosing of cheese (Havarti and Swiss), and fresh basil. Once it gets the classic undulation exterior the sandwich is sliced in two for the perfect view of the palette prize.

The pull that you get from the melted, gooey cheeses is legit, pulling apart at just the right time to make each bite extra creamy and nutty while the salty-sweet juxtaposition the bacon and jam give you is in the top tier of pairings. The bacon also brings in a hint of smokiness that gets balanced out beautifully by the slight spiciness of the basil.

Now about that bread: sure, multigrain might make you think of the only bread you had to make a peanut butter and jelly at grandma’s house when you were a kid (or maybe that’s just me), but it’s that hearty texture and flavor that provides the backdrop for each component to shine.

And because this is a brewery, we have to let you know that if the Storm Rider Hazy IPA is flowing, you owe it to yourself to make this a dynamic duo. It’s a holiday weekend. What else do you have to do except enjoying good food, drinks and sunshine?

Donner Creek Brewing is located at 11448 Deerfield Dr. in Truckee (in the Deerfield Plaza). For menu and beer information visit them online at donnercreekbrewing.com or reach them by phone at 530-414-9923.