EAT This Week: Donner Creek Brewing’s Feisty Chicken Sandwich

Everybody likes a sandwich, right? It’s the perfect vehicle for almost anything you can dream up and put it between two slices of bread. And this week’s feature from the Panini pros over at Donner Creek Brewing is no exception.

Before the sourdough slices get put to the press, the ingredients that are piled on consist of super tender slices of green chile, chopped chicken breast, cream cheese, and pepper jack cheese. After the grilling of the bread, you’re presented with a fantastically creamy flavor bomb that’s waiting to explode

Donner Creek Brewing’s Feisty Chicken Sandwich. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Right of the bat, the essence of the green chile permeates the nostrils, and when you go in for a bite, that slightly sweet, slightly earthy, slightly rich flavor of the chile is what sets everything in motion. The chicken is extremely moist and when joined with the cream cheese, it’s the epitome of gooeyness while juxtaposed with the toasted bread to provide plenty of crispy texture to go around.

And even though there are peppers and chiles swirling about in each bite, it’s just the right amount of heat to cut through the richness of the cheeses. I guess you might say the heat is a little feisty – it never gives up but it’s just enough to keep everything on its toes. I guess they knew what they were doing when they named this dish.

This sandwich is dangerously addictive, so fair warning has been given. If you are a sandwich aficionado, then you owe it to yourself to check this one out. While you’re checking it out, you might want to pair it with their River Goddess IPA or their Pucker Up (prickly pear sour) – either will hit right at home after each bite.

Speaking of sandwiches, if you’re one of those people that say hot dogs are sandwiches – they’re not. They are hot dogs and have their own category. Sorry – just needed to clear that up in case there was confusion.

Donner Creek Brewing is located at 11448 Deerfield Dr. in Truckee (in the Deerfield Plaza). For menu and beer information visit them online at donnercreekbrewing.com or reach them by phone at 530-414-9923.