EAT This Week: Eastside Deli’s Pastraminis

This week's featured EAT dish is Eastside Deli’s Pastraminis.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe region can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Why is it that sometimes those special places you find off the beaten path are more rewarding? Is it because the payoff of finding a hidden gem is more rewarding? Or maybe it then becomes more of a secret that not everyone knows about. I’m not sure but case in point, Eastside Deli, which is located right smack dab in the middle of an RV park, is at least to me, one of those places.

If it’s hot, they want it dripping, if cold they want it stacked high, so whatever your option here, you can expect it to be loaded. The option for this week’s feature: the Pastraminis. No, that is not a typo. The name (a blend of pastrami and the owner’s last name) might be hard to say, but it’s definitely not hard to mow down.

All sandwiches are served on bread from Truckee Sourdough Company – rye is the choice of bread for this monster. It starts out with Boar’s Head pastrami getting griddled with onions, which not only provides depth of flavor, but also lends to some great textures.

Added to the fray are melted provolone, lettuce, and tomato, then slathered with their homemade Russian dressing and chipotle mayo. Quick side note: all their boss sauces for their sandwiches are made from scratch.

There’s something about the saltiness of the pastrami, the sweetness of the onions, and those sauces that make this a sandwich worth driving for. If you don’t mind a little extra effort to seek this one out, the payoff will be well worth it – trust me. And the best part: they don’t want you to leave hungry.

Eastside Deli is located at 10068 Hirschdale Rd. in Truckee. For menu information and more visit them online at eastsidedelitruckeeca.com or reach them via phone at 530-582-4343.