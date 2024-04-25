EAT This Week: Fat Cat’s Thai Chili Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m not sure what everyone’s definition of a taco is, but for me, if some type of filling is wrapped in some type of shell, I’m good with calling it a taco. At the end of the day, who cares if you consider something a taco or not. As long as it’s delicious and goes in my belly, I can call it whatever I want – and I’m calling this week’s feature by its given name.

The shells here are essentially lettuce cups that are filled with grilled beyond meat cooked in Thai chili sauce and them topped with slivered carrots, green onions and sesame seeds. If you get asked if you want to add jalapeno and avocado, don’t think, just nod your head yes. You’ll thank me, I promise.

While you can upgrade to either chicken or ahi, don’t sleep on the beyond meat. It packs some great flavor and the grilling adds in a subtle smokiness to where you really don’t miss anything when it comes to protein.

Fat Cat’s Thai Chili Tacos Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The flavors walk the tightrope of being sweet and spicy in the best way possible. The addition of avocado lends a creaminess that also helps to calm down the spice, but just enough to where you can still feel it tickling the taste buds.

The textures that are spewing from its pores are superiorly balanced. They’re crunchy and silky with slight pops of char from the meat.

If you love Asian flavors then you’re going to gravitate towards these tacos. An order comes with three tacos so if you’re dining out with a guest, you might want to brush up on your ro-sham-bo game or lift some weights to prepare for an arm wrestling match because I guarantee you there’s going to be a fight over that third taco.

Fat Cat Bar & Grill is located at 599 N Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City. For more information visit them online at fatcatrestaurants.com or reach them by phone at 530-583-3355.