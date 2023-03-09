EAT This Week: FiftyFifty Brewing Company’s Birria Tacos

This week's featured EAT dish is FiftyFifty Brewing Company's Birria Tacos.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Is it me, or is Birria starting to take over the world? I have seen variation after variation of this amazing dish pop up multiple places over the last few months. To catch up folks on the jest of Birria, it’s essentially melt in your mouth protein that’s spent a lot of time marinating in things like dried chiles, vinegar, garlic, herbs, and spices before ultimately getting cooked in a flavorful broth. FiftyFifty puts their unique spin on it, and wow is it worth it.

Each order comes with three corn tortilla tacos. And we’re not talking street tacos, either. These are grown up tacos stuffed with your choice of pulled chicken or beef, each slow cooked in a scratch-made marinade that includes their own Truckee Blonde Ale. Rounding out the stuffing is a blend of melt-y cheeses, cilantro and onion. They are served with a side of dipping broth that also includes onion and cilantro.

If you’re saying to yourself, dipping broth? Don’t question it, just go with it. While there are textures galore coming from inside the taco and out, that dip richness amplifies the taste of everything it touches due to the depth of flavor that is created from the broth cook time.

The meat is super flavorful and you can tell it’s spent some time in the pool given the taste layers that attack your palette. Each order is served with lime slices and if you’re anything like me, you have to make the most and use every last drop. The splash of citrus brightens everything up giving you a nice contrast to the other components.

If you’re wondering how spicy these might be, don’t. The cheese really softens any blow with its creaminess but even then, there’s not any heat that you can’t handle. The only real question is whether or not you need to take an additional order to go.

FiftyFifty Brewing Company is located at 11197 Brockway Rd., Suite 1 in Truckee. For menu and beer information visit them online at fiftyfiftybrewing.com or reach them via phone at 530-587-2337.