EAT This Week: FiftyFifty Brewing Company’s Half Moon Bay Burger

This week's featured EAT dish is FiftyFifty Brewing Company’s Half Moon Bay Burger.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you are a carnivore, chances are you’ve gone through a spell where you just craved a good burger. I go through them more than most, but burgers are like children to me – I tend to love them all equally. However, this week’s dish would be that one kid that you know deep down in your heart is probably your favorite.

The Half Moon Bay Burger has been on the menu since the pub opened, so it’s already coming in hot with a leg up. For as much flavor coming through, its components are actually quite simple: a lightly toasted brioche bun, a perfectly cooked beef patty, a slice of cream cheese, jalapenos, and honey.

There are definitely ingredients in there that might have you thinking “hmmm,” but I guarantee you, the plunge is worth it. And resist the urge to douse it with other condiments – they are not needed. The patty packs so much juiciness you’ll forget the thought of adding a condiment even crossed your mind.

The honey almost candies the jalapenos creating a perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Cream cheese, which is not your standard burger cheese, adds a creaminess that’s unmistakable. All of that bouncing off the charred pockets on the patty, you’ll be done eating before you know it.

It comes with a choice of side, but whom are we kidding – we all know the best side for a burger is a brew. In this case, the beer of choice that stands on the same podium is probably the West Coast Haze IPA. Crisp and delicious, it’s serves as a great Garfunkel to the burger’s Simon.

FiftyFifty Brewing Company is located at 11197 Brockway Rd., Suite 1 in Truckee. For menu and beer information visit them online at fiftyfiftybrewing.com or reach them by phone at 530-587-BEER (2337).