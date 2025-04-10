EAT This Week: Fireside Pizza Company’s BBQ Chicken & Bacon

Fireside Pizza Company’s BBQ Chicken & Bacon

Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

If you have kids and are one to plan your weekly dinner schedules around all their activities (and yours, if you’re lucky), then I have to imagine pizza makes its way on to those schedules quite often. For our family, I can’t go more than two weeks without it on the schedule because I love it so much. And this week’s feature is a great option.

Fireside Pizza Company’s BBQ Chicken & Bacon Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Placed atop their dough blend is a mixture of oven roasted chicken, bacon, sliced red onions, hickory barbecue sauce, their standard four cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone, fontina, and parmesan), smoked gouda, and then garnished with cilantro.

Okay, I’m sure you’ve seen variations of this type of pizza – and for good reason. The barbecue sauce pinch hitting for the traditional marinara is not too sweet or too smoky and elevates both the chicken and the crispy bacon. The four cheeses are everything you’re looking for in a pizza, but the addition of the smoked gouda can’t be hyped up enough. It gives this pizza yet another slightly smoky element that gets knocked back a bit by the sweetness of the onion.

I’m also a sucker for fresh cilantro – I just love the flavor that it brings. A little herb-y, a little citrusy, it adds just the right amount of punch to each bite. If you’re one of those people that has the genetic variation in your olfactory receptor gene that makes cilantro taste like soap, I’m sorry. But good news is you can still enjoy this pizza (just sans the cilantro).

Fireside Pizza Company is located at 1985 Olympic Valley Rd #25 in Olympic Valley. For food and drink information visit them online at firesidepizza.com or reach them by phone at 530-829-0982.