EAT This Week: Fireside Pizza Company’s Big Mountain

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I don’t know what everyone’s month looks like, but every year my September calendar looks more like a grocery list after being gone on a month-long cruise than it does an actual calendar. That’s basically saying it’s always a super busy time. What that also means is that my weeknight dinners need to be streamlined and what better option than pizza? You may have a better option, but pizza is one of my favorite foods and this is my column.

Fireside Pizza Company’s Big Mountain Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

So, to highlight a great option for a grab and go during the week (or sit at the restaurant and enjoy), this week’s feature gives a culinary cuddle to all the carnivores out there. But before we get to the meat lover’s uniting, everything starts with their freshly made dough. Once it’s tossed around and gets a draping of red sauce and their standard four cheese blend, it gets a quadruple covering of meats featuring Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon

One of the highlights of this pie is the slight caramelization on the sausage after it erupts from the oven. Not only does it provide a texture component, but that sweetness plays of the saltiness from the other meats perfectly. There’s also just a tiny amount of heat that peeks through from the pepperoni that adds another layer of flavor to each bite.

I realize not everyone wants to load up on this many proteins for their pizza, but if you are one who dabs in the mounds of meat approach every now and then, this should be one to get on your radar.

Fireside Pizza Company is located at 1985 Olympic Valley Rd #25 in Olympic Valley. For food and drink information visit them online at firesidepizza.com or reach them via phone at 530-829-0982.