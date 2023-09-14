EAT This Week: Fireside Pizza Company’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If I were to ask you what you thought was the best food duo of a time is, what would be your answer? Peanut butter and chocolate? Caramel and chocolate? Actually chocolate and just about anything is probably the winner, but if it wasn’t chocolate – tomato and basil?

Fireside Pizza Company’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

I ask because I think that the two featured this week are greatly underappreciated. Now, to be clear, I’m not saying spinach and artichoke should be at the top of the list, I just think they are slept on as being one of the better pairs. And, this dish is a perfect example, using them both to its benefit.

While this plate is featured on the menu as an appetizer, one of its super powers is that it can open for just about any entrée – especially pizza. The creamy pairing of spinach, artichoke, and cheese, then roasted off to perfection can get the motor running for just about any type of food. It’s served with fried bread and is the perfect dipping tool to enjoy this starter. And yes, there is a gluten free option.

The tangy and earthiness of the artichokes is a great compliment to the spinach. If they were a couple they’d probably be that type of couple that finishes each other’s sentences. But it’s that pairing with the slight nutty and gooeyness of the cheese, along with those charred bubbles from the roasting, that really provide the depth of richness that makes this dish shine.

As with many dishes, it’s not always about having 20 ingredients and some crazy technique to make it taste great. Sometimes it’s simply about letting good ingredients do their thing. Letting them do it in melted cheese doesn’t hurt, either.

Fireside Pizza Company is located at 1985 Olympic Valley Rd #25 in Olympic Valley. For food and drink information visit them online at firesidepizza.com or reach them by phone at 530-829-0982.