EAT This Week: Front Street Station’s Carne Asada Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I realize that for many of you, Front Street Station is famous because of their pizza. But sometimes the best tacos come from where you least might it expect it. And while the folks that have been around for a while has probably already come to this realization about their tacos, this week’s feature is for those of you that don’t.

Front Street Station’s Carne Asada Tacos Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

If you know anything about carne asada then chances are you know that this dish is very simplistic. It basically rides into town on the coattails of its ingredients and let’s them do all of its talking – mainly from the meat. But before we get to the meat, we need the vehicle to make it a taco. The corn tortilla first gets a warming in their pizza oven before a healthy dose of the shredded marinated beef is added. It gets topped with some sautéed onions and fresh cilantro and that’s your base.

You have the option for mild, medium or hot salsa, which is served alongside the three-taco order with pico de gallo and fresh lime wedges. A good rule of thumb I have when eating tacos is use up everything they give you, which in this case means adding a little bit of both salsas to each taco and a squeezing the life out of the limes.

The meat is packed with flavor and fully delivers with a fantastic juiciness. The taco shell, which can sometimes be the downfall of a taco, holds up amazingly well through the last bite. The most surprising element of the taste comes from the sautéed onions. That slight caramelization packs in just the right amount of sweetness to balance out the savory and when paired with the additional onion from the pico, you have a nice double whammy of flavor and textures.

I should point out that these are not street taco size – they are full blown taco size, which is amazing because of how fast I ate them. I may have only chewed once before I started loading in the next bite and before I knew it, my plate was empty and the heat from the medium salsa just started to creep up on the palette – but in a good way.

The best compliment I think you can give a taco is when the portions are gone, do you still want one more. The answer here is of course yes, but it’s always about weighing your satisfaction now vs. the full belly groans later. With tacos, it’s always about satisfying the now.

Front Street Station has two locations to serve you: 205 W River Road in Tahoe City and 11782 Donner Pass Road in Truckee. For menu and further information visit them online at frontstreetpizzaca.com .