EAT This Week: Front Street Station’s Spicy Thai Burrito

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve ever been to Front Street before then you know. And if you haven’t, then yes, a pizza place is cranking out some of the best burritos (and tacos) in Tahoe. This week’s feature gives you something a little different when it comes to the burrito – but it’s well worth the visit.

Front Street Station’s Spicy Thai Burrito. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

This burrito is a riff off their spicy Thai chicken pizza, and while both are amazing, we’re here to talk about burritos. If you know anything about Thai food, you know that it comes packing giant flavor, which is absolutely the case here as well. Loaded with rice, onion, cheese, grilled chicken, a hint of cilantro, and a sweet chili sauce, it also gets a bump of melted cheese over top along with extra zip from a drizzled peanut sauce that is the exclamation mark.

As soon as the smell hits your nostrils it’s going to be hard not to just shove you face in and start going to town. So, practice restraint and let the flavors of the first bite wash over you. Sweet, spicy, and savory, everything comes to play in this burrito wearing their best play date clothes.

The chicken is delicately moist, but firm enough to give you texture that bounces off the other ingredients. You also have the option to throw in a side of salsa which may throw your taste buds into cardiac arrest because they won’t know what hit them. If that happens, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Front Street Station has two locations to serve you: 205 W River Road in Tahoe City and 11782 Donner Pass Road in Truckee (note: the Tahoe City online menu is the only location showing the burrito). For menu and further contact information, visit them online at frontstreetpizzaca.com .