EAT This Week: Full Belly Deli’s Biscuits and Gravy Burrito

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Ever since seeing this Full Belly Deli menu item on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Drives,” it’s been on a bucket list of things to try. As one of my all-time favorite breakfast items wrapped up in burrito form, I finally was able to pull the delicious trigger – and it did not disappoint.

Starting with the buttermilk biscuits, they are baked from scratch before torn apart and nestled atop a warm tortilla. It’s joined by fried hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, a fried egg, then topped with gravy that is a mix of chorizo and pork breakfast sausage. Once rolled tightly into burrito form, it gets a go on the panini press to lock everything in its melt-y place.

Full Belly Deli’s Biscuits and Gravy Burrito. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

In anticipation of my first bite, you can picture Homer Simpson drooling with his iconic growl and that was me. Each component held up every end of their bargain. The biscuits were light and flaky, the hashbrowns crunchy and salty, the egg and cheese ooey gooey, and the gravy – oh, that delectable gravy – was the star of the show. It added just the right amount of zing to put a pep in every step and if it ever becomes available for outright purchase, I’ll take a 55-gallon drum, please.

Yes it’s rich, but it’s also surprisingly light given all its layers of flavor. Even after destroying the whole thing in like five minutes, I still didn’t feel weighted down. It also held up surprisingly well in the burrito. You might think the gravy could soak through the tortilla and make for a challenging eat, but the folks at FBD sure know how to keep it all intact for a perfect experience.

Not sure why it took me so long to try, but it definitely won’t be long before my next one.

Full Belly Deli is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail #103 in Truckee. For menu and additional information visit them online at eatfullbellydeli.com or reach them via phone at 530-550-9516.