EAT This Week: Full Belly Deli’s Cuban

This week's featured EAT dish is Full Belly Deli's Cuban.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

There is probably no other sandwich that gives me as much joy in eating it than the Cuban (or Cubano). If it’s on the menu I’m ordering it. No questions asked. Well, I may not do it for both lunch and dinner on the same day, but I also can’t say I wouldn’t. When you have something that features some of my favorite items to ever grace two slices of bread — as in the case of this week’s feature — then nothing is really off limits.

I’ll make the assumption that everyone is aware of Full Belly Deli’s sandwich game, you can’t really go wrong with any on the menu. But, like a lot of their sandwiches, they do a lot of simple things really well. The ingredients in their version are pretty standard for most Cubans (unless you’re in Tampa, Florida where they also add Genoa salami), but each and every one not only stands on its own, but also simultaneously props the others up.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s start with the bread. Sure, you have your pick of the litter but I went with the Dutch crunch. There’s just something about the flaky texture that once it gets pressed to seal in all the other ingredients, adds one more layer of texture. The rest of the characters are rounded out with thick slices of roasted pork, thinly shaved black forest ham, FBD pickles (their house pickles), Swiss cheese, and a mojo mustard sauce.

The slight nuttiness of the melted Swiss cheese really plays off both meats quite well. The pork has an ever so slightly smokiness to it (as well as the ham), but it’s also supremely juicy. Then throw in the pickles for pops of texture and tang, along with the bitterness from the grain mustard and you have everything you’re looking for in a Cuban – only dialed up to 11.

Yes, the sandwich is large. And yes, I ate it all in one sitting. Don’t judge. It’s too tasty to judge.

Full Belly Deli is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail No. 103 in Truckee. For menu and additional information visit them online at eatfullbellydeli.com or reach them by phone at 530-550-9516.