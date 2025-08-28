EAT This Week: Full Belly Deli’s Southwest Chicken

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Part of the fun at the restaurant is picking out what type of bread you’re going to go with and for the most part (pending the pairing), you’re not going to go wrong. I certainly didn’t go wrong with my choice: jalapeno cheddar. The crusty pockets of cheese combined with the sweet heat of the jalapenos is a perfect match for what’s happening on the inside.

As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend, I’m sure many of you are looking at getting out and enjoying everything we love about the Truckee-Tahoe area as a sendoff to summer. If that’s the case, let me suggest a sandwich that is perfect to pack along with you on whatever journey you choose. Or if you just want to sit back and relax and stay away from the crowds, this is still a great option to fill your belly.

Full Belly Deli’s Southwest Chicken. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The chicken in this case is the thigh, which brings more flavor and juiciness than its chicken breast counterpart and the sandwich is better for it. It’s married up with smashed avocado, pepperjack cheese and their southwest sauce.

Yes, this is a huge sandwich, and yes, I ate the whole thing. The first thing I did was pull part the sandwich halves and the melty cheese stretch immediately told my stomach that we’re in for the long haul. Actually, it didn’t take that long. That’s mostly because of the flavor that oozes from each bite.

The chicken is moist with the right amount of tanginess kicking in from the sauce and creaminess from the avocado playing the role of the sheriff, calming down anything spicy before it gets out of control. If the word southwest paints a specific picture of flavor, then this is probably that picture personified. Enjoy.

Full Belly Deli is located at 10825 Pioneer Trail #103 in Truckee. For menu and additional information visit them online at eatfullbellydeli.com or reach them by phone at 530-550-9516.