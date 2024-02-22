EAT This Week: Gar Woods’ Teriyaki Salmon Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If the recent snowstorms have you clamoring for summer, then this week’s dish is a great way to get a head start. Not just because it’s one of Gar Woods’ best-sellers in the summertime, but it’s sure to invoke a flavor parade that has all the feels of a perfect summer meal.

The dish starts with the star of the show: king salmon that gets cured in a mix of teriyaki, soy, Thai chili, and sesame paste among other items. It’s placed upon a bed arugula that gets dressed with a cucumber-lime vinaigrette and joined by avocado, mandarin oranges, red bell peppers, red onion, and crispy wonton strips, then is garnished with white and black sesame seeds.

Gar Woods’ Teriyaki Salmon Salad. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

As far as flavors go, this dish is stacked. The sauce glazed over the salmon brings in a sweet and salty richness that when paired with the buttery fish, is a match made for the ages. The oranges and the dressing add brightness that carries throughout the entire dish and when you get the avocado, it’s instant creaminess. The arugula, with its peppery notes, only adds a punctuation mark to all the other ingredients.

The dish also isn’t shy on textures. From crispy to crunchy to juicy, it has it all. And as unique as each bite can be depending on which components you grab, each pairing is uniquely delicious.

If you’re a complete glutton for punishment and have yourself signed up their 35th annual polar bear swim as part of the Snowfest event on Saturday, March 2, then I have the perfect dish to bring you back to life.

I’m more of a kick-off party person (also at Gar Woods on Thursday, February 2), but if I’m going to participate in the swim, I’ll do so from the shore and cheer the crazy people on. Good luck!

Gar Woods Grill & Pier is located at 5000 North Lake Blvd. in Carnelian Bay. For menu and restaurant information visit them online at garwoods.com or reach them by phone at 530-546-3366.