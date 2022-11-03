Eat This Week: Great Gold’s Rigatoni Alla Vodka

This week's featured EAT dish is Great Gold's Rigatoni Alla Vodka.

Robert Galloway/Sierra Sun

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Anytime you walk into a restaurant and the first thing you notice is a floured table where fresh pasta is getting cut, you know you’re in for a real treat. Such was the case with this week’s featured dish from Great Gold.

If you’ve been to Great Gold you’re probably aware all their pasta is getting made fresh each day. If you’ve never been, let this be the alarm to get you over there and experience it for yourself.

The pasta in this case is rigatoni — the perfect vehicle for the vodka sauce to settle into all those nooks and crannies. Cooked to a perfect al dente, the pasta is immersed into the sauce, which carries a base of cream and roasted tomato. Added to the fray is diced pancetta, Calabrian chili flakes and buffalo mozzarella then topped off with a garnish of fresh chives.

The color contrasts in the dish are striking. I think the best way to go about eating is to take a bit of the mozzarella with each bite – not only does it add another layer of creaminess, but a little bit tang that helps to balance out the spice from the chilies and the depth of richness from the sauce.

Of course there’s no wrong way to eat this dish. Each bite is delicious in its own way, and when you grab one of those pops of pancetta, that salty chewy texture just sends everything over the top. If you’re vegetarian, you can forego the pancetta and still be able to enjoy all the fun and flavor this has to offer.

This dish is fairly new to the seasonal menu, but according to the folks there, has been one of the most popular since being added. Once you taste, you can absolutely see why.

Great Gold is located at 11025 Pioneer Trail in Truckee. For more information visit them online at greatgoldtahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-562-9510.